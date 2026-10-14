13 children rescued from Bengaluru begging racket, suspects claim family ties

The Bengaluru police Monday arrested four people from Bihar and Maharashtra for allegedly forcing 13 children to beg at traffic signals across Bengaluru. Authorities have rescued the children and handed them over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further action.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Women Protection Wing, along with the Social Welfare Department, carried out the rescue operation after receiving a tip-off from the CWC. Acting on the information, a joint team raided makeshift huts erected on the footpath beneath a flyover near Kogilu Cross, within the limits of the Yelahanka police station.

According to the police, those taken into custody include Karthik, 45, who currently resides in Bengaluru, his son, and two other men identified as Mukesh and Subhash, both from Maharashtra.