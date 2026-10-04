Canadian vlogger’s post prompts footpath repair in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar

A day after a Canadian vlogger’s video on the poor condition of a footpath in Bengaluru’s busy Indiranagar went viral and the Lokayukta took cognisance of it, the civic authorities swung into action to repair the footpath on Sarturday.

Vlogger Caleb Friesen posted a video on Friday highlighting that the damaged footpath on 12th Main Road inconvenienced pedestrians. Such footpaths would be totally unacceptable in any other country, he added.

On Instagram, he posted, “Indiranagar shouldn’t be like this. The footpaths should be walkable, safe, pedestrian-friendly, impressive, and a reflection of all the innovation that happens in the city. Instead, they’re a mess. 12th Main in Indiranagar features rubble to rival a conflict zone, holes so big they look extraterrestrial, slabs that seem like they could give way at any moment, and trees that double as dustbins. Why are the footpaths at the centre of India’s tech ecosystem so pathetic? Why doesn’t Bengaluru seem to care about its reputation (both locally in India and internationally)? I don’t have answers to these questions. All I know is what I see, and what I experience as a pedestrian any time I’m in the city. I think it’s high time for a footpath upgrade in Bengaluru. Something bigger and more comprehensive than the city has ever seen in all its centuries of existence. Something that Bengaluru can be proud of. Something that sets an example for the rest of the country. I do wonder if the city will rise to this challenge, or continue to be a national and international pedestrian infrastructure embarrassment the way that it is currently. Let’s see.”