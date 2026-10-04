Canadian vlogger’s post prompts footpath repair in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar

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A day after a Canadian vlogger’s video on the poor condition of a footpath in Bengaluru’s busy Indiranagar went viral and the Lokayukta took cognisance of it, the civic authorities swung into action to repair the footpath on Sarturday.
Vlogger Caleb Friesen posted a video on Friday highlighting that the damaged footpath on 12th Main Road inconvenienced pedestrians. Such footpaths would be totally unacceptable in any other country, he added.
On Instagram, he posted, “Indiranagar shouldn’t be like this. The footpaths should be walkable, safe, pedestrian-friendly, impressive, and a reflection of all the innovation that happens in the city. Instead, they’re a mess. 12th Main in Indiranagar features rubble to rival a conflict zone, holes so big they look extraterrestrial, slabs that seem like they could give way at any moment, and trees that double as dustbins. Why are the footpaths at the centre of India’s tech ecosystem so pathetic? Why doesn’t Bengaluru seem to care about its reputation (both locally in India and internationally)? I don’t have answers to these questions. All I know is what I see, and what I experience as a pedestrian any time I’m in the city. I think it’s high time for a footpath upgrade in Bengaluru. Something bigger and more comprehensive than the city has ever seen in all its centuries of existence. Something that Bengaluru can be proud of. Something that sets an example for the rest of the country. I do wonder if the city will rise to this challenge, or continue to be a national and international pedestrian infrastructure embarrassment the way that it is currently. Let’s see.”
While the video garnered more than 2.1 million views, the Lokayukta took up a case suo motu and directed its police officers to visit the place. The officials found that construction debris had been lying there for three days.
Lokayukta warning for engineers
Later, the Lokayukta issued directions for the chief engineer of Bengaluru Central City Corporation and other engineers concerned. The officials informed the Lokayukta that they initiated action on Saturday evening, but not against the person who put construction debris on the footpath obstructing the road.
The Lokayukta was not satisfied with the response and stated, “This clearly shows that, despite this matter being taken very seriously by this authority and the case regarding waste disposal in the city in different zones is being monitored intensively for the last more than 2 years, the concerned officials of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, are showing such apathy. Therefore, all the engineers are hereby cautioned and instructed to ensure that no such incident occurs or recurs again. This shall be treated as a final warning before initiating any action against them personally for their dereliction and resultant maladministration.”
The Lokayukta also directed its police team to carry out random inspections of the area under the Bengaluru Central City Corporation and report any such lapses before September 9.
Voting not paying taxes not enough: Vlogger
Caleb Friesen later posted another video on Instagram and said, “So glad to see the rapid response from GBA! Like so many in the comments, I too wish that the city authorities were more proactive instead of reactive (fixing things before anyone needs to complain). That said, I commend their effort and the ongoing work they’re doing to fix up the problematic spots. Also I have said this before and will continue to say it: my skin colour/nationality plays a role insofar as it acts as masala, helping my content to go viral. But anyone can create their own personal masala as a creator/voice. Baadal Nanjundaswamy dressed up as an astronaut to highlight moon crater-like potholes. Residents of Cox Town organised a “pothole pooja” to raise awareness. Anyone can complain creatively to get things done – very few people do though. They believe that if they pay taxes and vote, that’s enough. It isn’t. If you want positive change to happen, you need to, 1. Make it known that you’re not satisfied with the status quo (in a respectful, peaceful way), and 2. Do whatever is within your power to make a positive change. Virendra Suryawanshi placed many calls before and while this video went live, and has been working alongside GBA. Arun Pai mobilises volunteers to beautify spaces and discourage further neglect and degradation. Please think about how you (the reader of this comment) can contribute to positive change. India isn’t going to improve on its own.”
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