Ahead of Bengaluru Safe Footpath drive, street vendors allege eviction threats

Street vendors noted that they were legitimate users of public spaces under the Street Vendors (Protection and Regulation of Livelihoods) Act, 2014, with many of them having been surveyed by authorities and having availed loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme (Photo: Representational)

Street vendors in Bengaluru have expressed concerns over possible evictions ahead of the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) ‘Safe Footpath’ drive, alleging that civic officials are using Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s remarks on clearing encroachments to threaten them.

They have also urged the minister to meet with their representatives before commencing the campaign.

As part of the ‘Safe Footpath’ drive set to begin on Wednesday, Gowda had stated last week that if encroachments continue beyond June 30, the corporation will remove them and impose heavy penalties.

While welcoming the minister’s statement on proper use of footpaths, the Karnataka Pragathipara Beedi Vyaparigala Sangha, an AICCTU-affiliated union representing the street vendors of Bengaluru, stated, “Even before any official order is issued, the municipal corporations under the GBA are misusing the minister’s statement and threatening to evict street vendors. This has created anxiety among street vendors across the city.”