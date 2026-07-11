Bengaluru footpath clearance: Street vendors meet minister, raise concerns

Delegations from various groups representing street vendors met Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Thursday to put forth their concerns regarding the ongoing footpath clearance drive across the city.

This meeting came in the wake of a protest and strike called by the groups the previous day. The meeting was facilitated by former Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda, with the GBA chief commissioner also in attendance.

According to a statement released by the Beedhi Vyaparigala Janti Horata Samiti on behalf of the various vendor groups, “(We) conveyed that we are willing to work together with the government to resolve the problems arising from the ongoing eviction drive and the issues created by the Safe Footpath Campaign in the city… Supreme Court has held that street vending is a fundamental right and that the Supreme Court said rights of vendors and pedestrians might be harmonized…”