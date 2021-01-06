Bengaluru: Foot overbridge linking Yeshwantpur metro, railway stations to come up soon to ease commuter woes

Earlier last year, the BMRCL had announced that the FOBs in Yeshwantpur would comprise of two parts (Representational)

Commuters who switch modes of transport at Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru will have an easier transition as the work for a foot-overbridge (FOB) linking the metro with the railway station has been finally set in motion.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said tenders have been invited to construct seven FOBs in the city, including in five other locations, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.15 crore.

“Bidding for the construction work is scheduled to begin on February 12. While the bridge connecting the metro and railway stations will be completed first, the second FOB is expected to take more time as it involves construction across the busy railway lines,” a senior BMRCL official said.

Earlier last year, the BMRCL had announced that the FOBs in Yeshwantpur would comprise of two parts — one each linking the concourse of the metro station to the existing bridge reaching Platform 6 of the railway station and the second across the railway lines with no connection to the platform.

The other FOBs that are planned include two bridges at Mylasandra metro station next to the Kengeri Satellite Bus Terminal, and one each at Dasarahalli, Nagasandra, Jnanabharathi, and Chikkabidrakallu stations.

“While the one at Jnanabharathi will link the metro and railway stations, the FOB at Nagasandra will connect the FOB which is now under construction to the concourse of the metro station,” the official explained.