Zepto, Indira Canteen warehouses in Bengaluru sealed for food safety violations

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department on Tuesday raided a Zepto warehouse and three Indira Canteens in Bengaluru, allegedly finding violations of food safety practices, including unhygienic food-handling, non-compliant labelling, and misbranding. The warehouse and one of the canteens were subsequently sealed.

The development comes close on the heels of a crackdown on unsafe food practices in high-end hotels in Bengaluru and a ban on the sale of junk food around schools and colleges in the city.

An FSDA team raided a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote in Bengaluru rural district and allegedly found unhygienic food-handling and storage conditions, issues with labelling, misbranding, and other Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) violations. The warehouse was sealed, a notice was issued, and it was recommended that a case be filed before the adjudicating officer concerned for further legal action.