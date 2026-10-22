After nixing 8 Bengaluru flyover tenders, Karnataka refloats 6 of them

Days after the Karnataka government cancelled tenders floated for eight elevated corridors, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has issued fresh tenders for six flyover projects worth Rs 1,500 crore.

The Urban Development Department recommended cancelling the previous tenders citing non-compliance with contracting norms. On April 27, the government approved 11 elevated corridors totalling about 75.6 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 13,262.70 crore, to be built by B-SMILE for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) across five city corporations. But a subcommittee later highlighted the flaws in the tender documents.

The fresh tenders are for a flyover at Konanakunte Cross on Kanakapura Road (Rs 76.76 crore), a split flyover at MEI Junction on Tumakuru Road (Rs 41.62 crore), a grade separator on Pipeline Road (Rs 315.28 crore), an elevated corridor at Kogilu Cross on Doddaballapura Road (Rs 1,026.66 crore), and corridors from Sholay Circle to St John’s Hospital Road (Rs 564 crore) and from Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle (Rs 539.94 crore).