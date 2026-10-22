After nixing 8 Bengaluru flyover tenders, Karnataka refloats 6 of them

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Days after the Karnataka government cancelled tenders floated for eight elevated corridors, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has issued fresh tenders for six flyover projects worth Rs 1,500 crore.
The Urban Development Department recommended cancelling the previous tenders citing non-compliance with contracting norms. On April 27, the government approved 11 elevated corridors totalling about 75.6 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 13,262.70 crore, to be built by B-SMILE for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) across five city corporations. But a subcommittee later highlighted the flaws in the tender documents.
The fresh tenders are for a flyover at Konanakunte Cross on Kanakapura Road (Rs 76.76 crore), a split flyover at MEI Junction on Tumakuru Road (Rs 41.62 crore), a grade separator on Pipeline Road (Rs 315.28 crore), an elevated corridor at Kogilu Cross on Doddaballapura Road (Rs 1,026.66 crore), and corridors from Sholay Circle to St John’s Hospital Road (Rs 564 crore) and from Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle (Rs 539.94 crore).
Fresh bids for three more projects are likely within a week. These are a flyover on Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road, a 5.2-km stretch from Sirsi Circle to Nayandahalli, and a short flyover on Kanakapura Road.
Tendering is on for two tolled elevated corridors. One links Ragigudda junction on Marenahalli Main Road with Kanakapura Main Road via BWSSB Pipeline Road. The other runs from Methikere Cross in Yeshwantapur to Old Madras Road via IISc, Mehkri Circle, Jayamahal, St John Church Road, and the Ulsoor lake.
Opposition to two flyover projects
However, residents and several organisations have opposed at least two projects, the Indiranagar flyover and the Ragigudda–Kanakapura Main Road corridor, and want them scrapped.
The residents recently formed a human chain in protest against the projects. Some of them have approached the Karnataka High Court against the Indiranagar flyover, and the trial is pending.