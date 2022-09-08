scorecardresearch
Bengaluru floods: Prepare action to contain spread of diseases, says Health Commissioner

The Health Commissioner also directed that a control room should be set up for close monitoring and coordination at all levels.

People use Coracle boats to move through a water-logged neighbourhood following torrential rains in Bengaluru, September 7, 2022. (REUTERS)

In the wake of the recent floods in different parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Health Commissioner Randeep D. Wednesday directed the district health officers and health officers within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to prepare an action on how to contain the spread of communicable diseases.

“As surge in cases of communicable diseases are also anticipated as and when floods recede, it is necessary to ensure that surveillance and vector control activities are in place till the situation returns to normal. It is, therefore, reiterated to ensure that all concerted efforts are made to prevent any impending outbreak of communicable diseases in the larger interest of public health,” he said.

The directions from the Health Commissioner read that in view of the incessant rains resulting in flood or flood like situations in majority districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru city, it is crucial that preparedness is stepped up to manage the increased incidence of communicable diseases if any.

“A detailed action plan should be available at all healthcare facilities. Required Human Resources, testing kits, lab consumables, drugs, chemicals, equipment and other logistics are kept readily available in adequate stock as per the action plan,” the directions added.

The directions further said the rapid response teams at the district and taluk level shall remain vigilant, with all requisite commodities, equipment and mobility support, to respond immediately to any emerging health situation.

“Ward / village level micro-plan for the flood prone areas should be readily available to implement necessary control measures at a short notice. The medical officers at primary health centres/urban primary health centres are instructed to increase/strengthen disease specific surveillance activities,” the directions added.

The health officials have been asked to visit the areas at risk and conduct inter-departmental coordination meetings in all districts to seek necessary cooperation from the concerned departments.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:51:34 pm
Click Here

