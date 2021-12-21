Bengaluru: Two flights diverted, 39 flights delayed owing to dense fog

Dense fog hampered operations at the Bengaluru International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Airport authorities said that two flights were diverted owing to the lack of visibility. “A SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, and an Air India flight from Abu Dhabi via Kannur to Bengaluru were diverted to Chennai,” an airport spokesperson told indianexpress.com.

Another 39 flights were also delayed on Tuesday morning.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) said: “On December 21, 2021, 46 flights landed under CAT III conditions, while two flights (SpiceJet and AI) were diverted to Chennai as the crew were not qualified for CAT III operations. CAT ll/III operations come into effect when the visibility drops below 550 metres. As per DGCA mandate, crew must be qualified and trained for instrument approaches to lowest CAT I/II/III conditions.”