Bengaluru: Five-year-old kid mauled to death by stray dogs

A five-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after he was attacked by stray dogs in Soladevanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Villagers said Durgesh was attacked by a pack of stray dogs when he was returning from a local shop after purchasing a packet of biscuits. The boy succumbed to his injuries soon after the incident.

Durgesh is one of the five children of Mallappa and Mallamma, who work as construction labourers in Soladevanahalli and originally hail from Kalaburagi district.

Locals blamed the increasing number of stray dogs in the area due to a large number of hotels, PG accommodations and garbage dumped on the vacant sites in the area.

Dasappa, a local resident, told Indianexpress.com, “For the past three years, the village is seeing rapid growth due to the colleges in the area. The stray dog menace has increased following the rise in hotels and PG accommodations in the area.”

Another local resident Paramesh said, “We had complained to the village panchayat but it is not of any use. Since this place is not within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, even they can’t help us.”

According to data shared by BBMP, 1.91 lakh dog bite cases have been reported in Bengaluru from 2008 to August 2018. According to the BBMP census on dog population, which was last conducted in 2012, 1.85 lakh strays and 1.05 lakh pet dogs had been identified in the city.

The Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules – 2001 states that the dog control squad can capture a stray in BBMP limits and hand it over to the authorities concerned for Animal Birth Control procedures. But the animal must be left back in the same place after the procedure.

The ABC programme has been unsuccessful due to several irregularities in the civic authorities, which includes not paying the NGO concerned for the services. The BBMP has sterilised 3.86 lakh dogs from 2010 till 2017. The civic body claims to have spent Rs 24.41 crore for sterilisation procedures.