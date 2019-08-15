Bengaluru: Five spots linked to the freedom struggle you must know about

As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day, it’s time to remember and honour those who made it possible for us to throw off the yoke of foreign rule.

In the freedom struggle, Bengaluru is not always spoken of as much as Kolkata, Delhi or Mumbai. But the city is home to a number of places that played a key role in the movement.

Freedom Park, Seshadri Road

Bangalore’s iconic Freedom Park was once the Central Jail built by the British government in 1866. As the freedom movement picked up pace, the jail started getting more and more inmates. It was in use till around 2000, but was later turned into a museum and named Freedom Park.

A part of the historic place has now been demarcated for protests and rallies, so that traffic snarls in the city can be avoided. The Freedom Park also has a state-of-the-art information corridor, a museum, an art gallery and other spots of historic and tourist importance.

Kumara Park guest house, Seshadripuram

Now Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East

The Kumara Park guest house is where Mahatma Gandhi chose to stay for about three months in 1927 during his visit to Bangalore. Gandhi used to lead prayer meetings at the guest house every evening, which witnessed a large attendance of people from different parts of the city. The place where he used to sit for the public gatherings is now preserved and a plaque has been erected to indicate the historical importance of the area.

The present-day Gandhi Bhavan in Kumara Park East is said to have been set up at the place where Gandhi would go for walks. Now, the museum includes letters written by Gandhi, a gallery with rare photographs, a library, and an auditorium.

Yeshwanthpur Railway Station

Yeshwanthpur (now Yesvantpur Junction) railway station is where Gandhi arrived in Bangalore for his longest visit to the city. Historians say when Gandhi stepped out of the train on April 20, 1927, it was time for his prayers, and so he held community prayers with a huge crowd of supporters on the station platform itself.

National High School, Basavanagudi

One of the oldest schools in Bangalore believed to have been established due to the freedom struggle, the National High School in Basavanagudi was founded in 1917 by Annie Besant.

It is at this place where the then 16-year-old Hanumanthappa Narasimhaiah, who is among the key leaders from the state to take part in the freedom struggle, translated Gandhi’s speeches to Kannada.

The school is still run by the National Education Society, which late Narasimhaiah founded and presided over. The school has contributed several notable alumni to the country, including Bharata Ratna Prof CNR Rao and cricketer Anil Kumble.

Bannappa Park, Cubbonpete

The Bannappa Park in Cubbonpete is a site that witnessed numerous protests and satyagrahas against the British colonisers. A place popular among people then to gather, plan and begin long protests and marches from, Bannappa Park today has a small war memorial that honours freedom fighters who gave up their lives for the nation’s freedom.

Bannappa Park still continues to be a spot from where marches to key protest points in the city, including the Town Hall, Freedom Park, and Mysore Bank Circle, take place.