R Hithendra, who assumed office as Bengaluru city’s first Chief Commissioner of Police (CCoP) on Wednesday, said the five new police commissionerates for the capital city would be made operational at the earliest to strengthen policing and improve services to the public.

The Karnataka Government has created five separate police commissionerates for Bengaluru city’s Central, East, West, North, and South zones.

Speaking to the media after assuming charge, Hithendra said the restructuring was aimed at addressing the challenges faced by the rapidly growing city. He said the priority in the first year would be to establish the new system and ensure the public could see a difference in policing.

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“It is not enough to merely establish five commissionerates; the difference must be visible on the ground,” he said.

Regarding the long-standing shortage of police personnel in Bengaluru, Hithendra said the department would assess manpower requirements at different levels, particularly police stations, and identify where additional personnel were needed. He said the shortage could be addressed either by substantially increasing the sanctioned strength or through incremental recruitment.

Separate traffic commissioner under new system

Recalling his tenure as Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), he said he had secured approval for 1,500 additional posts at one time. He added that the government was committed to addressing the shortage.

On traffic management, Hithendra said a separate traffic commissioner had been appointed under the new structure. He said he would work with the officer to address the city’s traffic-related challenges, drawing on his own experience of serving as Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for three years.

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He also stressed the importance of teamwork and accountability among police personnel, noting that officers posted under the new structure had taken up their assignments at their own request. He said the leadership would work together as a team and address difficulties faced by personnel.

Separate anti-rowdy unit

On anti-rowdy operations, Hithendra said a separate unit would function at the headquarters level, in line with the Chief Minister’s Budget announcement, while police stations would continue to handle responsibilities at the local level.

He said the restructuring followed extensive deliberations and consultations, and he sought the cooperation of police personnel, the media and the public in implementing the new system.

5 commissionerates under Chief Commissioner

According to a Home Department notification dated November 18, digitally signed by Additional Chief Secretary Rajender Kumar Kataria, the Bengaluru City Police has been reorganised into five territorial commissionerates – North, South, East, West and Central – under the overall supervision of the Chief Commissioner of Police.

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Each commissionerate will be headed by a police commissioner, while the Chief Commissioner will exercise overall administrative and supervisory control over them and the Commissioner of Traffic. The Additional Commissioners of Police for Administration and Intelligence, along with the officer heading the Anti-Rowdy Squad, will also report directly to the Chief Commissioner.

Jurisdictional area of each commissionerate

The North Commissionerate will cover the existing North, Northeast and Yeshwanthpur divisions, along with North Traffic and North CAR. The South Commissionerate will include South, Southeast and Electronic City divisions, along with South Traffic and South CAR.

The East Commissionerate will comprise East and Whitefield divisions, East Traffic and the newly created East CAR division. The West Commissionerate will cover West and Kengeri divisions, the newly created Peenya division, West Traffic and West CAR. The Central Commissionerate will include Central and the newly created Indiranagar and Gandhinagar divisions, along with Central Traffic and Central CAR.

The Commissioner of Traffic will oversee the Traffic Training and Research Institute (TTRI) and the Traffic Planning Unit across the city. The officer will also have supervisory control over the Traffic DCPs of all five commissionerates.

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The notification also provides for an Additional Commissioner or Joint Commissioner of Police to head the Anti-Rowdy Squad and oversee its functioning across the city under the Chief Commissioner’s supervision.

Chief Commissioner armed with legal powers

Under the new arrangement, the Chief Commissioner will function as the additional district magistrate for the entire Bengaluru City Police jurisdiction under Section 14(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The post will also carry licensing powers under the Arms Act, 1959, and responsibilities under the Explosives Act and Petroleum Rules.

The five territorial police commissioners will exercise corresponding powers within their respective jurisdictions. The Chief Commissioner will also have the authority to issue orders under the Karnataka Police Act across the city and override orders issued by individual commissioners.

In addition, the Chief Commissioner will be the competent authority for Group B, C and D officers and staff across the Bengaluru City Police, while the territorial commissioners will exercise these powers within their respective commissionerates.

Singh, ‘undivided’ Bengaluru’s last police chief

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Outgoing Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh thanked officers and personnel for their cooperation during his tenure. “I have probably served as the last undivided Commissioner,” he said with a smile, referring to the restructuring of the city police into five commissionerates.

Singh, who served as the Police Commissioner for around one-and-a-half years, said he had faced several challenges since taking charge and that the department had made sincere efforts to address them, particularly in its efforts to make Bengaluru drug-free.

He credited the officers and staff for their support in carrying out various initiatives and wished his successor and other officers well. He expressed hope that they would continue working towards effective policing and better services to the public.