Bengaluru fitness trainer dies after estranged girlfriend gets engaged to another man

Dejected by his estranged girlfriend getting engaged to another man, a Bengaluru-based fitness trainer allegedly died by suicide Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran, 26, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru.

A police officer said the incident came to light on Saturday night when the suicide victim’s body was discovered inside his room. “He did not pick the calls and then, suspecting something was wrong, his family members came and, upon breaking the door, his body was found,” the officer added.

The Mahalakshmi Layout police then arrived at the spot, and during the collection of evidence, they found a death note in which the victim had named his girlfriend and her mother.