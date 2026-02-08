Bengaluru fitness trainer dies after estranged girlfriend gets engaged to another man

In his death note, the Bengaluru fitness trainer named his estranged girlfriend and her mother.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 8, 2026 09:50 PM IST
Bengaluru gymKiran’s sister Keerthana said her brother was a strong and brave man. (Special Arrangement)
Dejected by his estranged girlfriend getting engaged to another man, a Bengaluru-based fitness trainer allegedly died by suicide Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran, 26, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru.

A police officer said the incident came to light on Saturday night when the suicide victim’s body was discovered inside his room. “He did not pick the calls and then, suspecting something was wrong, his family members came and, upon breaking the door, his body was found,” the officer added.

The Mahalakshmi Layout police then arrived at the spot, and during the collection of evidence, they found a death note in which the victim had named his girlfriend and her mother.

A police officer said, “The two were in a relationship for more than six years, and Kiran was helping her financially and had disputes over her relationship with others.”

Speaking to the media, Kiran’s sister Keerthana said her brother was a strong and brave man. “I need to know the reason behind my brother’s death, and we want justice,” she added.

A police officer said the duo’s relationship recently got strained, but Kiran thought they could patch things up again, and he was planning a Valentine’s Day celebration. But he got upset after the woman allegedly turned up and showed him her wedding invitation card and saree.

