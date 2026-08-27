Bengaluru’s first toll flyover: Maximum toll period capped at 32 years

The flyover is proposed to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,536 crore.

Tenders have been invited for Bengaluru city’s first toll flyover from Yeshwanthpur to KR Puram, covering a distance of 28 km. Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (BSMILE), which invited the tender on August 24, has capped the toll collection for a maximum of 11,863 days, equivalent to 32.5 years from the date the tender is awarded.

It is proposed to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,536 crore.

BSMILE said the corridor would run from Mathikere Cross in Yeshwanthpura through IISc, Mekhri Circle, Jayamahal, St John’s Church Road, and Ulsoor Lake, before terminating near KR Puram via Old Madras Road.

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The proposed Yeshwanthpura–KR Puram elevated corridor will be developed under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) toll model with a deadline of 30 months.