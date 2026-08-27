Bengaluru’s first toll flyover: Maximum toll period capped at 32 years

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Tenders have been invited for Bengaluru city’s first toll flyover from Yeshwanthpur to KR Puram, covering a distance of 28 km. Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (BSMILE), which invited the tender on August 24, has capped the toll collection for a maximum of 11,863 days, equivalent to 32.5 years from the date the tender is awarded.
It is proposed to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,536 crore.
BSMILE said the corridor would run from Mathikere Cross in Yeshwanthpura through IISc, Mekhri Circle, Jayamahal, St John’s Church Road, and Ulsoor Lake, before terminating near KR Puram via Old Madras Road.
The proposed Yeshwanthpura–KR Puram elevated corridor will be developed under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) toll model with a deadline of 30 months.
A BSMILE officer said that toll collection would not be allowed for 32 years, but it is capped so that anyone who wants to apply their bid cannot seek time beyond 32 years.
Unlike conventional contracts where the government fixes a concession period, BSMILE has made the concession period itself the key financial bidding parameter. Bidders will have to quote the number of days they require to recover their investment and returns. The document stated that any bid offering more than 11,863 days will be rejected. Even if the concession period is subsequently adjusted under provisions of the Concession Agreement, the total period cannot exceed 11,863 days, it said.
The four-lane elevated section of the structure will be 19.61 metres wide, with design speeds of 60-80 km/hour. The project also includes a split flyover at MEI Junction, and addresses over a dozen major junctions along the route, including RT Nagar Main Road, Ulsoor Lake, Indiranagar and Varthur Road. It will also include 10 up and 10 down ramps along the corridor.
The Detailed Project Report (DPR) says that although metro connectivity exists between Yeshwanthpura and Indiranagar, it currently routes through the central business district via Majestic, resulting in longer travel times. The proposed elevated corridor provides a more direct and efficient east–west link, bypassing the city centre and thereby significantly reducing travel time while enhancing accessibility for through traffic, the DPR stated.
According to the cost estimate in the detailed project report, the cost of civil work alone is pegged at Rs 2,710 crore, with the superstructure accounting for the largest share at over 62 per cent of that cost.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram