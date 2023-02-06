Bengaluru gets its first ‘Rage Room’

Written by Shyma Rauf

Bengaluru’s first rage room has opened for business. As a form of catharsis for anger issues, the place offers glass items, metal objects, plastic items, and much more to break.

Started by Ananya Shetty, a 23-year-old digital marketer from IIM Madras, Rage Room Bangalore is located in Basavanagudi. It provides people with an avenue to let out their pent-up emotions, making it easier for them to deal with trauma.

Highlighting the importance of a rage room, Ananya Shetty said: “Taking out frustration on physical items by using our strength gives a cathartic release and it lets out the pent-up emotions like anxiety, pain, grief, and trauma within an individual. In metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, spaces are constrained, we don’t have space or freedom to vent out frustration in a healthy way, and we can’t destroy things at home so a place like this is going to help people. I thought if rage rooms are a huge success in countries like the US and the UK, why not India? Moreover, they will also make the entire process of sourcing and waste recycling systematic.”

Speaking about the inspiration for starting a rage room, she said: “I was very pissed at somebody at 2:30 in the night and a friend suggested that I break things. I searched for rage rooms in Bengaluru but did not find any, then I realised that people needed it and I materialised it.”

The concept of rage rooms originated in Japan in 2008 when the economy had fallen into recession, resulting in increased levels of stress and frustration among workers. After attaining success in Japan, the concept gradually spread worldwide.

Rage Room Bangalore started on February 4 and on its second day, slots were fully booked. The place offers people a range of things to destroy, such as vessels, thermocol sheets, chairs, tables, wooden items, metal rods, glass items, plastic cans, tube lights, and electronic items like television sets, refrigerators, and microwaves.