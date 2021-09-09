Bengaluru firm to set up 200 charging stations in city within six months

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure player EVRE will set up 200 charging stations in the city in the next six months.

Along with Bengaluru, the company is planning to set up 1,000 EV charging stations across India in partnership with MoEVing, a tech-enabled electric fleet startup for urban mobility.

EVRE said in a press release that it will conceptualise, design, manufacture, establish, operate and maintain the charging infrastructure. “MoEVing will help in demand assessment of where the stations should be set up for higher utilisation. EVRE will also provide the technology for the chargers.” the company said.

The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Hyderabad, and the rest in cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Pune, and Mumbai.

Vikash Mishra, founder and CEO of MoEVing, said: “Charging infrastructure expansion should follow the telecom network expansion route. Accessibility to charging infrastructure is key to accelerating India’s electrical vehicle adoption.”

Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE, said that with one-of-its-kind partnership across India, MoEVing and EVRE will be able to establish an ideal EV charging ecosystem that will eventually help bring down the carbon dioxide emissions by 5.4 MT and save 2.4 million litres of fossil fuel annually.