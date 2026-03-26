Bengaluru firm loses Rs 26 lakh in cyber fraud to conmen posing as BSF officials

A Bengaluru-based firm was duped of over Rs 26 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as officials of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The firm, UNICASE, which imports and supplies hard plastic cases across India – including for defence organisations – was targeted earlier this month, according to a complaint filed with the East Division cybercrime police. The company’s owners, Mahesh Patil and Ravindra S Patil, said conmen lured them with a fake purchase order, creating the impression of an authentic defence procurement.

According to the complaint, the firm received an enquiry on March 9 from a person identifying himself as Akshay Kumar of the BSF Yelahanka purchase department. On March 11, the accused allegedly issued a purchase order. Following this, UNICASE sent a proforma invoice seeking a 50 per cent advance payment. Soon after, another individual claiming to be Kuldeep Singh from the ‘BSF accounts department’ contacted the firm, assuring that the payment would be processed as per “Indian Army procedure”.