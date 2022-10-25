Bengaluru: Govt, pvt hospitals receive patients with firecrackers injuries

At least 16 cases of injuries due to firecrackers were reported in government and private hospitals in the last two days when Bengaluru celebrated Diwali.

Ahead of Diwali, state-run Minto Ophthalmic hospital had set aside 30 beds to attend to patients with firecracker injuries. The hospital received 13 cases of firecracker injuries till Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking with indianexpress.com Minto Hospital director Dr B L Sujatha Rathod said, “We have received 13 cases of firecracker injuries which include facial burn injuries and eye injuries as well. They will all recover. Most of the patients were just bystanders. Of these 13 cases, several are children while there is a 45-year-old woman, a bystander, who was injured. On Sunday (October 23) a seven-year-old boy from Thanisandra sustained an injury in his left eye.”

“A team of 100 doctors, including post graduate students, are available to attend to injured patients and no leave will be granted to the staff members during the festive week,” she said.

An 18-year-old boy from Srinagar, a bystander, was hit by a cracker while a seven-year-old boy from Fraser town received eye injuries when a cracker exploded in front of his face. Both the patients were rushed to the Minto hospital.

Minto Hospital has treated over 651 cases of eye injuries due to crackers since 2008. According to a doctor working with the hospital, “In 2008 and 2009, the hospital treated 57 patients with eye injuries followed by 61 and 63 cases in 2010 and 2011, respectively. As many as 65 cases of eye injuries were recorded in 2014, which was the highest. In 2020, there were 23 cases out of which three had completely lost their vision. Last year over 24 cases of injuries due to firecrackers were reported at this hospital.”

Aster CMI, a private hospital, received patients injured by firecrackers too. Officials said two adults and a child were admitted with burn injuries.