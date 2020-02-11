Bengaluru: 10 injured as fire breaks out in ice cream parlour

Efforts to douse the fire are underway. (Photo: ANI) Efforts to douse the fire are underway. (Photo: ANI)

A major fire broke out at an ice cream parlour in Bengaluru’s Koramangala on Tuesday evening. According to initial reports, ten people suffered injuries and have been taken to hospital. The condition of one of them is serious.

The Koramangala Police have reached the spot with four fire tenders. Five members of Civil Defence Quick Response Team are also present at the spot. According to fire officials, a cylinder explosion has led to the fire in the ice cream joint located near Koramangala’s Wipro Signal.

According to them, fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after they received the information around 7 pm. Efforts to douse the fire are underway.

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd