Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at chemical factory at Bapuji Nagar, four workers rescued

Four workers were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory situated in Bapuji Nagar in Bengaluru Tuesday even as authorities are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident. No casualties have been reported so far. While three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, another two are on the way, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil informed that no casualties have been reported so far. “As many as four workers were there in the factory when the fire broke out this morning. All of them have come out safely,” he said, adding that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

#Bengaluru: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bapuji Nagar, no casualties reported. Firefighters in action to douse the fire. @IndianExpress Live updates: https://t.co/HmG2j3IYq5 pic.twitter.com/BZYqSQS6rF — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Fire and Emergency Services added that they were first alerted at 11.18 am on Tuesday. “As many as 15 firefighters are at the spot. Residents in the surroundings have been evacuated safely and all roads to the spot have been blocked,” the official explained.

He added that it took time for the fire tenders to reach the area as most roads that led to the factory were narrow and some were blocked due to traffic. The factory is situated near Mahadev School near New Guddadahalli on 1st Main Road in Bapuji Nagar.

A team from the jurisdictional Byatarayanapura police station has been deployed in the area to oversee the ongoing operation.

(More details awaited).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd