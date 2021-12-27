Bengaluru: Fine of Rs 20,000 imposed on Garuda Mall for violating Covid-19 norms

Bengaluru’s civic body — the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — has imposed a fine to the tune of Rs 20,000 on Garuda Mall for not enforcing Covid-19 protocols inside its premises.

According to BBMP officials, after an inspection, officials found that the visitors were not being checked if they were fully vaccinated. The officials added that the social distancing norms were also not being followed. After Omicron cases were detected in Karnataka, the state government had made it mandatory for all those entering malls and theatres to be fully vaccinated.

The officials also informed that many people were seen inside the mall without masks.

Karnataka has reported 348 new cases of Covid-19 and 3 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,04,587 and the toll of fatalities to 38,312, the Health Department of the State said on Sunday. Also, the day saw 198 getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 29,58,828.

Out of 348 new cases, 248 were from Bengaluru Urban, 88 got discharged and 2 deaths were reported. The state currently has 7,418 active cases. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.47 per cent, the case fatality rate was 0.86 per cent.