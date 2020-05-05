In Covid-19 red zone Bengaluru, fine for not wearing masks down to Rs 200 from Rs 1,000

BBMP Marshals collecting fine from those not wearing a mask. (Photo courtesy: BBMP) BBMP Marshals collecting fine from those not wearing a mask. (Photo courtesy: BBMP)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local civic authority, Tuesday revised the fine for not wearing masks in public places from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200.

On April 30, the BBMP had issued an order making facial masks – covering the mouth and the nose – compulsory in public places and in any workplace with more than five people.

On Tuesday, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar issued a revised order. The order said the fine amount of Rs 200 for the first and subsequent offence had been stipulated as per the government notification of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020.

The fine can be levied by health inspectors of the municipal corporations, police officers not below the rank of sub-inspector, and gram panchayat development officers.

An earlier order on May 2 by the BBMP stated that those indulging in acts such as spitting, urinating and littering in public places would be fined Rs 1,000 for the first violation and Rs 2,000 for the second and subsequent violations.

The Bengaluru civic body has collected Rs 2.39 lakh in fine till Monday from the violators. On Saturday, the BBMP collected Rs 51,700, Sunday Rs 98,350 and on Monday Rs 89,455.

The BBMP Commissioner said the charges will be levied for violating sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code as well.

Bengaluru Urban is a red zone in Karnataka. As of 5 pm Tuesday (May 5), Bengaluru had recorded 153 coronavirus cases, of which 75 have recovered. The city has recorded six deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

