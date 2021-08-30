Bengaluru: Feeder buses to connect newly opened Purple Line metro stations

After the extension of the metro line between Mysore Road and Kengeri, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced a feeder bus service to some of the new metro stations inaugurated on Sunday.

Starting Monday, BMTC will operate 35 new buses on nine routes. Around 499 trips will be done by the buses.

Follow Live Updates | G Jagadeesha appointed joint secretary to CM Bommai

“For the convenience of Metro Rail Passengers of Mysore road, BMTC is introducing Metro Feeder buses from 7 am to 90 pm. These services will be further rationalized based on passenger traffic and demand,” BMTC said in a release.

The 7.5-km-long Western Extension Line under Phase-2 of Namma Metro from Mysore Road Metro Station to Kengeri Metro Stations will be open for the public from Monday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said.

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the extended Namma Metro line between Mysore Road and Kengeri. With six stations — Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri — on the extended Purple line, the new route is 7.53 kilometres long.

Currently, there are 22 routes operating from Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) Gate towards Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) area. 43 buses are operational along this route and will complete 230 trips a day. There are 14 routes with 43 buses that run from Bengaluru University to Bengaluru University station gate.

BMTC will start feeder buses from the Kengeri Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) station which is near to Kengeri Bus Terminal metro station. 121 buses are deployed on 20 routes towards the Uttarahalli area. 266 busses to operate on 45 routes to Kengeri Satellite Town, and 157 busses to operate along 96 routes towards Kumbalagodu, according to BMTC.