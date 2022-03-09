Bengaluru: Father and sons held for kidnapping student, demanding Rs 7 lakh ransom

The Bengaluru city police have arrested a 46-year-old man and his sons from Nelamangala for allegedly abducting a 21-year-old student from his residence demanding a ransom of Rs 7 lakh.

The arrested are identified as G Ravi, a cab driver, and his sons R Madesha (24) and R Srinivasa (21), all residents of Vidyaranyapura. The victim Pavan T is a final-year B Com student and resident of the teachers’ colony in north Bengaluru.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 6 around 8 pm when Pavan was at his home. Ravi and Madesha allegedly barged into the house and kidnapped him. Pavan’s mother C Shantha was in her hometown in Mandya when the incident took place, said the police.

Hearing the commotion, the neighbours alerted Shantha and soon she got a call from the abductors demanding Rs 7 lakh to release Pavan, said the police. If not paid, he would be killed, they threatened her, the police said.

Shantha filed a complaint with the Vidyaranyapura police the next day. According to the police, Shantha and Ravi knew each other for many years. Before Shantha’s husband Thimmegowda died in 2020, Ravi and Shantha were neighbours, said the police.

Ravi was aware that Shantha, who had shifted her house, had received a share of Thimmegowda’s ancestral property and sold it last year, said the police. He sought money from Shantha and she refused his demand, added the police.

Ravi and Madesha decided to abduct Pavan for money and roped in Srinivasa. Incidentally, Srinivasa informed Pavan about the abduction plan as they were good friends but Pavan ignored it, said the police.

The police said that the abduction case was solved in less than 12 hours as they tracked Ravi and his sons using his phone number.