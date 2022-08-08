Bengaluru: Father, son held for killing Bihar man for stealing iron rods from shop

August 8, 2022 1:32:27 pm
A father-son duo has been arrested for allegedly killing a construction worker after catching him red-handed when he was stealing iron bars from their shop in Bengaluru in the early hours of Saturday, said the police.
The deceased, Amarnath Mohato, 51, was a native of Bihar who worked in Manjunath engineering and fabrication workshop, Dwarakanagar near Yelahanka. The accused have been identified as Karunakaran, 67, and his elder son Srinivasan, 37. The police said that another son of Karunakaran also assaulted Amarnath and is absconding.
According to the police, Karunakaran recently noticed that iron bars were missing from his store for the past few weeks and suspected someone might be stealing them. The father and son used to wait near the shop during night hours to catch the thief. Around 4 am Saturday, Amarnath came to the place and the accused hit him with iron bars and assaulted him, leading to his death, said the police.
Initially, the duo tried to pass it off as death due to a fall and also admitted him to a nearby government hospital. According to the police, Karunakaran and Srinivasan cooked up a story stating that Amarnath fell from a building near their shop and was admitted to the hospital but the doctors found that he was assaulted.
The police then detained Karunakaran and interrogated him. He confessed to the crime and revealed the involvement of two of his sons, leading to the arrest of Srinivasan. “We have clues about the absconding accused and will nab him soon,” said an officer.
