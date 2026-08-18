Bruise marks, faulty CCTV: Bengaluru man, son found dead at home, police suspect wife

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 38-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in North Bengaluru on Monday morning.
A police officer said that multiple circumstances indicate that Abhinandan, a private firm employee, and his son Yaduveer Gowda — residents of the Chikkabanavara area in north Bengaluru — might have died of suffocation as there are signs of struggle before their death.
The police suspect the role of Abhinandan’s wife, Harini, in the deaths as she had been reportedly changing her statements.
D L Nagesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “There were some bruise marks on the body of Abhinandan, and there are also some red stains in the corridor. We are waiting for the reports to confirm whether it was blood. The police could also not get any footage from the CCTV installed at the house as it was not working,” he said.
The police have registered a case of murder based on Abhinandan’s mother’s complaint.
The incident came to light when Harini informed neighbours about the deaths. On Sunday, the couple and their son had visited Harini’s house and returned after dinner, the police said.
Abhinandan, a native of Kunigal taluk, married Harini in 2021.
His relatives alleged that the couple had frequent disputes and Harini was having an affair with another man and was living separately until a few months ago. Meanwhile, Harini’s family alleged that Abhinandan was also having an affair with another woman and he was caught once. “Harini’s parents have also alleged that he had mental health issues,” a police officer added.
Bengaluru North West police have taken up the investigation into the deaths
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram