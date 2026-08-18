Bruise marks, faulty CCTV: Bengaluru man, son found dead at home, police suspect wife

The Bengalurur police said that multiple circumstances indicate that Abhinandan and his son might have died of suffocation as there are signs of struggle before their death. .

A 38-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in North Bengaluru on Monday morning.

A police officer said that multiple circumstances indicate that Abhinandan, a private firm employee, and his son Yaduveer Gowda — residents of the Chikkabanavara area in north Bengaluru — might have died of suffocation as there are signs of struggle before their death.

The police suspect the role of Abhinandan’s wife, Harini, in the deaths as she had been reportedly changing her statements.

D L Nagesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “There were some bruise marks on the body of Abhinandan, and there are also some red stains in the corridor. We are waiting for the reports to confirm whether it was blood. The police could also not get any footage from the CCTV installed at the house as it was not working,” he said.