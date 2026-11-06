The account of a 13-year-old boy has emerged as a crucial lead in the investigation into the alleged murder of seven members of a family in Bengaluru, with the police relying on his statements to trace where the bodies were dumped. Another minor related to the family is also being questioned.

The boy was found in the car of Indushekar alias Shekhar, 52, a Bengaluru cab driver accused of murdering his wife, her mother, her two brothers, their wives and her seven-year-old nephew.

Addressing the media on Friday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said Indushekar murdered his wife Sunitha and six members of her family over a span of 15-20 days, allegedly luring them one by one before murdering them. A missing person’s complaint was only lodged at Srirampura police station on November 3, triggering an investigation.

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Boy accompanied accused: Police

According to the police, the boy, who is the son of victims Shankar and Nalini, said he accompanied his uncle and witnessed him disposing of gunny bags at isolated locations. The boy reportedly told investigators that the accused would wait until there were no people or vehicles around before dumping the bags. He reportedly recalled witnessing the disposal of four such bags.

The boy also allegedly told the police that his uncle retained the mobile phones of his wife’s family members. The police suspect that Indushekar may have planned to kill the 13-year-old as well. However, he was rescued by the police.

The commissioner said the police are also questioning a 17-year-old who allegedly helped the accused pack and dispose of the bodies.

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Relatives clueless—until a message

Relatives said they had no reason to suspect foul play. Chandrashekar, Sunitha’s brother, told the media that the 13-year-old boy answered the phone when they called. “Whenever any family member called, the child picked up the call. At times, they would either cut the call or the child would speak. On October 27, he said they were going to Hogenakkal Falls,” he said. “We came to know only when police called us on Thursday and asked us to come to Halasur Gate police station. It was only in the evening we came to know about the deaths,” he added.

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Another relative said suspicions were raised after family members received an unusual message from Divya’s phone referring to financial issues. “She never sent such messages. After that, the phones were switched off, and we approached the police and filed a missing person complaint,” the relative said.

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Search for 6 bodies continues

Singh said that a chain-snatching case had been registered against Indushekhar about seven years ago within the Madanayakanahalli police station limits. The police are also verifying his claim that he runs a monthly magazine.

Meanwhile, police teams have intensified searches for the remaining six bodies after recovering one body from the Nandi Hills area.

While Indushekhar has claimed that he used a grinding stone to kill the victims, Singh said the method of killing and the weapon used could be established only after the bodies are recovered and post-mortem examinations are conducted.

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The motive behind the murders is also under investigation. Preliminary findings point to marital discord, personal disputes and enmity between the accused and his wife’s family. Sources also alleged that Sunita was in an extramarital relationship. The accused is said to have informed her family, and efforts were taken to resolve the dispute.

“Considering the extent of the crime, we suspect there could be more to the killings. We are investigating all the angles. The accused’s statements about the locations, circumstances and manner of the murders are being verified and cannot be treated as established facts at this stage. We are probing all these aspects as part of the investigation,” the police commissioner said.