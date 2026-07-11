Bengaluru family of 4 found dead, police suspect triple murder-suicide

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Four members of a family in Bengaluru were found dead inside their house on Saturday morning, in what police suspect is a case of triple murder followed by suicide.
Three of the deceased — Mangalamma, 55, her mother Nanjamma, 68, and her brother Satish, 50 — were found with multiple chop wounds at Kottigepalya under the Kamakshipalya police station limits, while Mangalamma’s son Prashanth, 34, who also resided in the same house, was found dead in a separate room, the police said.
The incident is believed to have taken place around 8.30 am, and the police rushed to the spot on receiving information from neighbours, Yatheesh N, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West Division, said.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Prashanth, who worked as a driver, allegedly attacked and killed the three with a machete before dying by suicide. The police are yet to recover a suicide note.
Kin say man had mental health issues
“One of the relatives told us that Prashanth had been dealing with mental health issues. We are verifying these claims as part of the investigation. At this stage, the investigation is at the preliminary stage, and we are examining all aspects of the case,” Yatheesh said.
According to investigators, the murder happened while Prashanth’s father Chikkanna left for work in the morning.
“There had been no argument in the family on Friday night. I left for work as usual in the morning. I don’t know what happened after that. Had I stayed back at home, I too might have been killed,” he told reporters.
Investigators said the exact sequence of events and the motive are yet to be established, and all angles are being examined.
Mangalamma was employed at a garment factory, Nanjamma worked as a sweeper, while Satish was unmarried and worked as a plumber, the police said.
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