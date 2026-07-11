Bengaluru family of 4 found dead, police suspect triple murder-suicide

The four members of the family who were found dead in Bengaluru house on Saturday. (Express/Special Arrangement)

Four members of a family in Bengaluru were found dead inside their house on Saturday morning, in what police suspect is a case of triple murder followed by suicide.

Three of the deceased — Mangalamma, 55, her mother Nanjamma, 68, and her brother Satish, 50 — were found with multiple chop wounds at Kottigepalya under the Kamakshipalya police station limits, while Mangalamma’s son Prashanth, 34, who also resided in the same house, was found dead in a separate room, the police said.

The incident is believed to have taken place around 8.30 am, and the police rushed to the spot on receiving information from neighbours, Yatheesh N, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West Division, said.