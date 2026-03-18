The ultimate protest: Why a Bengaluru family tried to ‘parcel’ their father to Mangaluru

With the festive spirit of Ugadi and Ramzan in the air, travel prices in Bengaluru are hitting the roof. But while most people are grumbling about bus fares, one family in Vyalikaval decided to take their protest to a literally new, and very fleshy, level.

On Tuesday evening, a family of six came to a courier agency near Vinayaka Circle with an oversized, lumpy gunny bag and asked it to be couriered to Mangaluru. When asked to declare the contents of the package, they opened the gunny bag, and out popped an elderly man, breathing and fully alive.

The courier staff were shocked and refused the family’s request, explaining that a human being could not be treated like a parcel. However, the group remained adamant. They allegedly insisted that the agency fulfil their demand, questioning the purpose of the business if it could not accommodate their request. They even demanded compensation for the time and effort they claimed they had wasted, according to the courier staff.