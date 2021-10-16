Bengaluru: Families evacuated after crack develops in police quarters

After repeated incidents of building collapses, residents of a seven-storey police quarters are living in fear after cracks developed following incessant rains.

The police quarters, which located near Binny mills in the heart of the city and has about 192 flats in three units, were inaugurated just two years ago.

According to police officials, Unit B has tilted by atleast 1-1.5 feet due to the wide crack at the basement following heavy rain. 32 families are being evacuated to police quarters in Annapoorneshwari Nagar.

A police official said that city police commissioner Kamal Pant, engineers and other officials visited on Friday and have taken stock of the situation and made all necessary arrangements to evacuate the families of the police.

The apartment was built by Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Limited (KSPHCL) and was handed over to the police two years ago.

A police official who lives in the apartment said that the issue was highlighted a long time ago. However, it has surfaced now because it has tilted more than 1.5 feet following the rain. The foundation of the building is not strong for a seven-storey building and this crack has developed over a period of time because one unit’s weight is left on another, the official added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, city police commissioner Kamal Pant said, “We had sought a report from KSPHCL where they have put forward recommendations to rectify the structure. Keeping that in view, we will be taking measures.”