‘It started with an Instagram ad’: Bengaluru man duped of Rs 3.8 crore in fake trading scam



Written by Neysa Mary

A 51-year-old businessman from Bengaluru has allegedly lost Rs 3.8 crore to cyber fraud in which fraudsters impersonated investment brokers and engaged him in fake trading.

According to the police, the accused posed as representatives of a financial services firm and convinced the victim that he was dealing with a legitimate investment company. The fraud took place between July 23 and September 15, 2025, and the North CEN crime police station filed an FIR under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The victim, a resident of Hebbal in the city, allegedly came across an Instagram advertisement for block trading opportunities. After clicking on the link, he was added to a WhatsApp group titled ‘J-3 Motilal Oswal Wealth Builders’, where several members appeared to share screenshots of high returns. Investigators later said these were likely fake to build credibility and lure the victim further.