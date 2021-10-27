Bengaluru: Fake tourist operator, sister held for duping people by promising commission

Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police in Bengaluru arrested two persons who allegedly cheated people by collecting money from them for tour packages and duped them promising commission up to 25 per cent for introducing new members.

The arrested were identified are Prashanth B and his sister Rekha. The accused ran a firm named Royal Dream To Fly Private Ltd. Prashanth introduced it as a network marketing in his tour business where he offered up to 25 per cent commission of the profit to the members who introduced new customers to join as members of his firm.

He lured customers with tour packages within India and even to foreign countries and charged between R 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh based on the destination offering 25 per cent cashback if they introduced new customers. However, after receiving the payment, he postponed the tours citing several reasons.

Whenever the police would look for him, he would relocate his office. In 2017, a case was registered in Chandra Layout police station where he had cheated many using a similar modus operandi. Then, he relocated to Girinagar and later to Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Layout and opened an office. However, this time his luck ran out.

The police said multiple cases are registered against Prashanth and they are yet to come to a conclusion of the number of persons the duo cheated and the total amount of fraud. A case has been registered in Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station and a probe is underway.