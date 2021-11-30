Bengaluru: Fake marksheet racket busted, 4 held

The Bengaluru police have arrested four persons for allegedly selling fake marksheets of various universities in the country.

The arrested are identified as Rakesh (34), K Krishna (27), Haider Ali (37), and Tanam Debroy (33), all residents of Bengaluru. The accused were running a firm named Dream Education Services in Kempapura and allegedly offered fake certificates of different courses.

Amruthahalli police said that they seized 682 fake marksheets, which includes 10th standard, 12th standard, graduation marksheets and convocation certificates. They also seized seals and rubber stamps of various universities and other documents.

A police officer said that the accused gave advertisements stating that they could help people get seats for various courses in many universities. “When the aspirants approached them, they lured them saying that they could get marksheets and certificates of a university without even writing exams. They sold marksheets and certificates for amounts ranging from Rs 20,000 to 40,000. Many of them who approached them wanted marksheets or certificates to get jobs. The probe will reveal all the information.”

“Among the seized documents, we found names of Kalinga University (Chhattisgarh), Pondicherry University (Puducherry), Sikkim State University (Sikkim), IEC University (Himachal Pradesh), Chaudhary Charan Singh University (Uttar Pradesh),” said the police.

The initial probe has revealed that around 200 people got marksheets from the accused, said the police.