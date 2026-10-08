Man poses as Lokayukta official to blackmail forest officers in Bengaluru, held

The police recovered a fake Forest Department identity card from Murali, which he allegedly used to establish authority when dealing with officials. (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

The Bengaluru police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man from Kolar who allegedly impersonated a Lokayukta official and used forged corruption complaints to threaten Forest Department officers and extort money from them.

B Murali, who claims to be a farmer, allegedly misused the formats and proformas used for filing Lokayukta complaints and primarily targeted Forest Department officials, the police said.

According to the police, Murali misused authentic Lokayukta complaint proformas—including affidavit formats—and altered the names and details of existing complaints to make it appear that fresh corruption charges were registered against targeted officers.

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He then dispatched the forged documents alongside bogus official correspondence to the victims’ addresses. Shortly after, Murali would contact the officials, offering to “settle” or withdraw the non-existent complaints in exchange for payments ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000.