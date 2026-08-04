Fake SIR official and a ‘Rs 5 fee’ trap: How Bengaluru man lost Rs 3.5 lakh

An 82-year-old resident of Bengaluru lost Rs 3.5 lakh after a fraudster impersonating an Election Commission of India (ECI) official on WhatsApp tricked him into sharing personal details under the pretext of voter verification, the police said.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Parthasarathy, received a WhatsApp call on the evening of July 30. The caller allegedly introduced himself as an ECI official and claimed that Parthasarathy’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form had been rejected and required fresh verification.

The caller allegedly persuaded the elderly man to download a new application form through a link sent on WhatsApp. After downloading the form, he filled in personal details, including his name, father’s name, mobile number and address, and sent the completed form back.