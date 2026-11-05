A 24-year-old Keralite employed at a manufacturing unit in Bengaluru was allegedly beaten to death by his employer after he found him with his 19-year-old daughter at their residence in Yelahanka on Tuesday.
Kiran, a native of Kerala’s Palakkad district, was allegedly assaulted with a cricket bat and an iron pipe, the police said.
The police have arrested Anandraj, 45, a native of Tamil Nadu, who runs the manufacturing unit that makes sweet corn preparation machines and carts.
According to the police, Anandraj had recently learnt that his daughter, who is pursuing her Pre-University Course (PUC) in a neighbouring city and was home for the holidays, was in a relationship with Kiran.
On Tuesday, Anandraj and his wife reportedly left home in the morning, telling their daughter that they would be away for the day. However, the couple returned a few hours later and allegedly found Kiran with the woman in a room at their residence.
Police said Anandraj sent his daughter to a relative’s house in Chikkaballapur and allegedly assaulted Kiran, who sustained multiple injuries and collapsed. Anandraj later took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.
The police said that Kiran had been working at the unit in north Bengaluru for the past few years along with his brother.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Division) G K Mithun Kumar confirmed the arrest and said preliminary findings indicated that the murder was intentional. “Anandraj caught them together and intentionally committed the murder of Kiran. We are also probing whether other individuals were present during the crime,” he said.
Kiran’s cousin, Prasad, alleged to the media that Anandraj had planned the murder and sent Kiran’s brother to Uttar Pradesh on a delivery assignment earlier in the week to ensure that he was absent during the attack.
The Yelahanka police have registered a murder case against Anandraj. Further investigation is underway.