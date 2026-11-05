A 24-year-old Keralite employed at a manufacturing unit in Bengaluru was allegedly beaten to death by his employer after he found him with his 19-year-old daughter at their residence in Yelahanka on Tuesday.

Kiran, a native of Kerala’s Palakkad district, was allegedly assaulted with a cricket bat and an iron pipe, the police said.

The police have arrested Anandraj, 45, a native of Tamil Nadu, who runs the manufacturing unit that makes sweet corn preparation machines and carts.

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According to the police, Anandraj had recently learnt that his daughter, who is pursuing her Pre-University Course (PUC) in a neighbouring city and was home for the holidays, was in a relationship with Kiran.