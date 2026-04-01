Sacked worker chases and stabs factory supervisor to death in Bengaluru; arrested

The accused, Hanumantha, 40, worked as a welder at a plastic manufacturing unit within the Rajagopalnagar police station limits for nearly 8 years before being terminated recently. (Express Photo/Image enhanced using AI)

The Bengaluru police Tuesday arrested a former factory employee who allegedly chased and stabbed a 30-year-old supervisor to death after the senior worker repeatedly complained about his irregular attendance and frequent unauthorised leave.

The accused, Hanumantha, 40, worked as a welder at a plastic manufacturing unit within the Rajagopalnagar police station limits for nearly 8 years before being terminated recently.

The police said the victim, Rahul, repeatedly complained about Hanumantha, which ultimately led to his dismissal. “The accused was upset about his termination. He arrived at the factory armed with a knife, chased the supervisor and stabbed him multiple times,” a police officer said.