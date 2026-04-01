Sacked worker chases and stabs factory supervisor to death in Bengaluru; arrested

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The Bengaluru police Tuesday arrested a former factory employee who allegedly chased and stabbed a 30-year-old supervisor to death after the senior worker repeatedly complained about his irregular attendance and frequent unauthorised leave.
The accused, Hanumantha, 40, worked as a welder at a plastic manufacturing unit within the Rajagopalnagar police station limits for nearly 8 years before being terminated recently.
The police said the victim, Rahul, repeatedly complained about Hanumantha, which ultimately led to his dismissal. “The accused was upset about his termination. He arrived at the factory armed with a knife, chased the supervisor and stabbed him multiple times,” a police officer said.
As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Rahul’s younger brother, Rohith, Hanumantha returned to the factory on Monday night armed with a knife. “He chased my brother into the office area and stabbed him multiple times on the back, hands and head. My brother suffered grievous injuries and was bleeding heavily,” Rohith stated in his complaint.
Workers at the factory tried to intervene and rushed Rahul to Victoria Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Rahul, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was born and brought up in Bengaluru. He is survived by his wife and family.
Based on his brother’s complaint, a case of murder has been registered against Hanumantha, who has been remanded to judicial custody. The police said further investigation is underway.
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