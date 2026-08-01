Bengaluru moral policing incident escalates into factory attack, 12 arrested

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Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and vandalism, targeting employees and owners of a battery recycling company’s manufacturing unit in Bengaluru district a few days ago — an incident escalated by an alleged act of moral policing, the police said on Saturday.
According to the Doddaballapura Rural Police, an altercation erupted when a businessman who co-owns MiniMines Cleantech Solutions — Anupam Kumar — and his female friend Jyoti Chauhan — were chatting by a lakeside around 6 pm on July 26. Three to four men allegedly confronted them, questioning why they were sitting together.
Attempting to de-escalate the situation, the two friends drove back to Kumar’s manufacturing facility in the Doddaballapura Industrial Area, with the group allegedly following them.
The police said that soon afterwards, more men joined the gang outside the factory, waylaid the car, smashed it with cement bricks and stones, and allegedly harassed the woman.
The First Information Report (FIR) filed by Arvind Bharadwaj, the company’s co-founder, stated that around 30 to 40 people broke open the factory gate around 8,30 pm, entered the premises and attacked the company employees using sticks, clubs and knives.
Bharadwaj said that while returning home, he received a phone call about the untoward situation and then drove back to the unit. He alleged that on reaching the spot, he was assaulted with weapons, sustaining bleeding injuries, while Kumar suffered knife injuries to his head and multiple abrasions.
The complaint further alleged that Chauhan was dragged, inappropriately touched and assaulted during the attack. The accused also allegedly vandalised the company’s CCTV cameras and monitor, damaged the parked vehicle, assaulted other employees and threatened those present with dire consequences before fleeing.
“Twelve accused have been remanded in judicial custody. Three special teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the remaining accused. The investigation is continuing,” a police officer said.
The police registered a case the next day of the incident, pressing charges of attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal trespass, assault, causing hurt with weapons, criminal intimidation and damage to property.
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