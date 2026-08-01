Bengaluru moral policing incident escalates into factory attack, 12 arrested

According to the Doddaballapura police, an altercation erupted when a businessman and his female friend were chatting by a lakeside. (Photo AI-generated)

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and vandalism, targeting employees and owners of a battery recycling company’s manufacturing unit in Bengaluru district a few days ago — an incident escalated by an alleged act of moral policing, the police said on Saturday.

According to the Doddaballapura Rural Police, an altercation erupted when a businessman who co-owns MiniMines Cleantech Solutions — Anupam Kumar — and his female friend Jyoti Chauhan — were chatting by a lakeside around 6 pm on July 26. Three to four men allegedly confronted them, questioning why they were sitting together.

Attempting to de-escalate the situation, the two friends drove back to Kumar’s manufacturing facility in the Doddaballapura Industrial Area, with the group allegedly following them.