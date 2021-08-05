Bengaluru power cuts: These parts of the city will face a power outage Friday

Bengaluru power cut: Power supply will also be affected between 9am and 5pm on August 7 and 8 due to work in Dommasandra.

There will be disruption in power supply in some parts of Bengaluru between 10am and 5pm on August 6 due to scheduled maintenance work at Bannerghatta Road, according to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

According to BESCOM officials, the areas which will be affected are Gollahalli, Jalli Machine, Kalkere, Laxmipura, Sakalavara, Hullahalli, Chinnappana Palya, CK Palya, PSPB School, Tulip Gate and Hullukasavanahalli village.

Power supply will also be affected between 9am and 5pm on August 7 and 8 due to work in Dommasandra.

Areas that will be experience disruption are Dommasandra, Katriguppe, TC Halli, Neriga, Janthagondanahalli, Nekkundi, Halasahalli, Ramanayakanahalli, Kommasandra, Thippasandra, Gonigattapura, Chikkanahalli, Dasarahalli, Kuguru, Madanahalli, Kammanahalli, Chambenahalli, Kallahalli, Ittanguru, Sompura, Chambenahalli Main Road to Sarjapur Main Road, Chowdadenahalli Circle to Sompura, Trinity, Kristal Confident, Kuthaganahalli, Doddathimmasandra, Kugur, Madappanahalli, Banahalli, Adithya Homes and surrounding places.