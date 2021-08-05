scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Bengaluru power cuts: These parts of the city will face a power outage Friday

Bangalore power cuts: The disruption is due to scheduled maintenance work at Bannerghatta Road, according to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 5, 2021 11:06:11 am
bengaluru power cut, bangalore power cut, power cut in bangalore, bengaluru electricity disruption, bangalore power cut, bengaluru power cut today, electricity disruption in bangalore today, bangalore news, bangalore latest news, bangalore today news, bangalore local news, new bangalore news, latest bangalore news, indian express newsBengaluru power cut: Power supply will also be affected between 9am and 5pm on August 7 and 8 due to work in Dommasandra.

There will be disruption in power supply in some parts of Bengaluru between 10am and 5pm on August 6 due to scheduled maintenance work at Bannerghatta Road, according to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

According to BESCOM officials, the areas which will be affected are Gollahalli, Jalli Machine, Kalkere, Laxmipura, Sakalavara, Hullahalli, Chinnappana Palya, CK Palya, PSPB School, Tulip Gate and Hullukasavanahalli village.

Power supply will also be affected between 9am and 5pm on August 7 and 8 due to work in Dommasandra.

Areas that will be experience disruption are Dommasandra, Katriguppe, TC Halli, Neriga, Janthagondanahalli, Nekkundi, Halasahalli, Ramanayakanahalli, Kommasandra, Thippasandra, Gonigattapura, Chikkanahalli, Dasarahalli, Kuguru, Madanahalli, Kammanahalli, Chambenahalli, Kallahalli, Ittanguru, Sompura, Chambenahalli Main Road to Sarjapur Main Road, Chowdadenahalli Circle to Sompura, Trinity, Kristal Confident, Kuthaganahalli, Doddathimmasandra, Kugur, Madappanahalli, Banahalli, Adithya Homes and surrounding places.

