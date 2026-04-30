Extreme heat hits vulnerable populations like waste workers hard in Bengaluru; ‘86% workers report productivity drop’

Data about heat stroke deaths is hard to track, as the deaths could often be "miscoded" as other issues, such as a heart attack. (Representational Image)

As the mercury rises in Bengaluru every April, some of the most affected are certain vulnerable populations like waste workers in the city, and these people were the topic of a talk titled “Cross-sectional impact of extreme heat” by HeatWatch founder Apekshita Varshney.

The talk was given on Tuesday along the sidelines of a media workshop on extreme heat in Bengaluru, organised by the Karnataka Media Academy and Asar Social Impact.

The keynote address at the event was delivered by Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, who spoke about rising heat in Bengaluru in the context of issues such as illegal construction and occupied forest lands. One of the examples he gave was that of the Aero India air show venue in Yelahanka used by the Indian Air Force, which he said would have to be returned or compensated for by alternative land (as it was part of a notified forest).