Extreme heat hits vulnerable populations like waste workers hard in Bengaluru; ‘86% workers report productivity drop’

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As the mercury rises in Bengaluru every April, some of the most affected are certain vulnerable populations like waste workers in the city, and these people were the topic of a talk titled “Cross-sectional impact of extreme heat” by HeatWatch founder Apekshita Varshney.
The talk was given on Tuesday along the sidelines of a media workshop on extreme heat in Bengaluru, organised by the Karnataka Media Academy and Asar Social Impact.
The keynote address at the event was delivered by Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, who spoke about rising heat in Bengaluru in the context of issues such as illegal construction and occupied forest lands. One of the examples he gave was that of the Aero India air show venue in Yelahanka used by the Indian Air Force, which he said would have to be returned or compensated for by alternative land (as it was part of a notified forest).
Speaking on the effect of heat, Varshney said, “We found that 86 per cent of workers reported a decline in overall productivity. It revealed a complex interplay of how heat is causing a significant impact on health and their economic conditions. That is because access to amenities like washrooms, drinking water, and shade are cardinal ways to deal with heat stress. These are missing for almost all outdoor workers.”
Varshney said that 73 per cent of waste workers were on duty during the peak heat hours of 11 am to 3 pm, with 65 per cent not having any access to rest areas. Further, 50 per cent of dry-waste collection centres lack facilities such as water and electricity.
Varshney said that apart from issues such as heat stroke, there were many other effects of high heat exposure, including kidney issues, which in turn could cause severe financial burdens from treatment. Dialysis sessions could cost Rs 1,200-1,500 for each session (with two sessions a week). Chronic kidney diseases in Karnataka affect about 6.3 per cent of the population.
Data about heat stroke deaths is also hard to track, as the deaths could often be “miscoded” as other issues, such as a heart attack.
Poor families are also suddenly having to invest in coolers and other such technology. Tin-roof homes often hit temperatures of 32-35 degrees Celsius in terms of wet bulb temperature, where 28 degrees is the point at which heat can affect health. Wet bulb temperature is the lowest temperature the air can reach by evaporative cooling at constant pressure.
Among the other issues highlighted was the closure of Bengaluru’s parks during peak daylight hours, when shaded spaces are needed more than at other times.
Varshney said, “Something as simple as keeping parks open, which can offer space for shade and rest for workers out on the streets, is the first defence against heat. But what we see is that parks are closed despite all the appeals citizens have made.”
She added, “Another big gap in our thinking about heat is the private sector….what is it they are doing to protect the workforce? What is the human rights impact and access to basic human amenities?”
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