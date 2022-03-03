Bengaluru: Police nab home guards and fake journalist for running extortion racket

Bengaluru City police arrested four home guards and a man who falsely claimed to be a reporter of a news portal for allegedly running an extortion racket.

The police on Wednesday said that it arrested Syed Kaleem (28), a resident of RT Nagar who claimed to be a reporter of a news portal and four home guards Sampangiram (31), Asif Babujan (27), Anand Raj (30) and Vinayaka (28).

According to police sources, the racket came to light after a spa and saloon owner approached the police about a gang who raided the spa claiming to be police officers.

A police officer said the home guards would first enter the spa accusing the owner of running a prostitution racket, followed by the man who claimed to be a journalist and threatened the owner that he would publish the news of the alleged racket on his portal if he was not paid. On February 26, the gang raided a spa and saloon located on Jayanthi Nagar Main road and extorted Rs 1.6 lakh. The victim filed a complaint before the police.

The police were able to track down all the five accused and recovered Rs 60,000 cash and Rs 1 one lakh from a bank account. A senior officer said that the accused may have cheated many people. Police have taken them into custody for further investigations.