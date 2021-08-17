Bengaluru: Extended Mysore Road-Kengeri metro stretch gets safety approval, wait for official launch on

Despite attaining authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to begin commercial operations on the extended Purple Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru, the same is expected to be further delayed before being open to commuters.

According to a senior official at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the government had initially planned to complete the inauguration on the day of Varamahalakshmi festival (August 20 this year), considered to be auspicious.

“We have been consulting ministers of both the Centre and the State to arrive at a date for inauguration. However, it looks highly unlikely that we can launch operations on Varamahalshmi Day as it is difficult to get dates of leaders at both levels together in such a short notice,” the official said. However, a date is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Earlier on Monday, BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez had confirmed that the Corporation had got the CMRS nod for the 7.53 kilometre-long extended metro line between Mysore Road and Kengeri. “We have received conditional approval to begin operations with a standard set of suggestions. We hope to begin services soon,” he said.

With six stations — Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri — the extended Purple line is expected to benefit 75,000 passengers daily. Operations on this stretch were initially scheduled to be in 2020 and then pushed to June as officials cited Covid second wave and unavailability of workers due to the pandemic among reasons for the delay.