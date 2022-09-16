Bengaluru: Experts say British-era maps can tell property built on storm-water drains

As the Karnataka government has directed encroachments on Bengaluru’s storm-water drains be demolished in the wake of the recent floods, experts suggest referring to the base village maps from the 1880s and 1920s as well as 1958s to avoid ending up buying properties that are on lakes, tanks or the drains.

Urban experts say buyers should also check the kharab land (wasteland) classification. B-Kharab refers to non-cultivable land including forest land, parks, tanks, lakes and drains and cannot be converted by private parties. This land, where all development activity is prohibited, is said to be encroached on by private builders. A-Kharab plots, classified as unsuitable for agriculture, are reserved for school and government buildings.

An expert on storm-water drains and lakes, Captain Santhosh Kumar (retd) said in 99 per cent of cases, lawyers or buyers check only the title documents but not the kharab classification. “There are ways of checking the drains and the encroachments. One is by looking into the base map of the village area dated 1880s, 1923s, 1958s. Second is to check the Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) records of the survey numbers and see details of kharab land. The drains usually fall under the B Kharab category. An in-depth study of the index of land, revenue records, tippani (a hand-drawn sketch from the survey department), akarband ( a register showing the area and assessment of the survey number) is required. It is mandatory to check the survey sketch issued by the survey department or plan-approving authority and verify if it is being implemented,” he said.

“Property owners should ask the developer for the base-survey map dating back to the 1920s. The next step is to identify the survey number in the map that the property belongs to. Then the RTC can be downloaded from the Bhoomi website and if it shows B Kharab in its column 3, get the akarband document of the property, which will show the extent of the kharab land. It shows the land revenue assessment details,” said Ram Prasad, co-founder of the Friends of Lakes.

While survey numbers can be verified from the Dishaank mobile app, it cannot be used for legal issues, according to Kumar.

The Indian Institute of Management’s Real Estate Research Initiative (RERI), with the support of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, launched http://www.rajakaluve.org six years ago to help the residents know if their property is on a storm-water drain.

Venkatesh Panchapagesan, an IIM professor and the RERI chairperson, said the initiative focused on four pillars–data, research, policy and training. “This particular tracker (rajakaluve.org) was initiated after the 2016 floods in Bengaluru to help citizens identify whether their properties were encroaching on storm-water drains. Just like now, flooding caused the BBMP to have a knee-jerk reaction and go on a demolition spree on properties, most of which they had given approval for in the first place,” he said.

“We had wanted to take it up as a citizen initiative that complemented our other work for the government and for the industry body (CREDAI). The portal used public data from BBMP and the Survey and Settlements Department. Because these data were in silos, we collated their maps and made them easily searchable. While we did not create any new data, just integrating data across different departments was a tremendous help to the citizens who were blindsided by the demolition drive,” he added.