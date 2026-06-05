Bengaluru exotic wildlife racket busted as ball pythons, turtles unearthed in apartment raid

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The Forest Department in Bengaluru has busted a network suspected of being involved in possessing and moving exotic animals and arrested a doctor of a private hospital in connection with the case.
Officials raided a flat in Kumaraswamy Layout, detained six people, and allegedly recovered several exotic species, including ball pythons, lizards, and turtles, the police said.
Suitcases bearing airport baggage tags and other materials believed to be relevant to the suspected wildlife smuggling have been seized during the search at Adarsh Hill Apartments. Authorities are also looking into the travel histories of individuals connected to the case.
The case gathers significance because some of the accused were allegedly associated with the Instagram handle ‘Zoo2You’, which promoted wildlife awareness and educational programmes featuring live exotic animals at schools, colleges, apartment complexes, and public events.
Photographs on social media show children and members of the public interacting with exotic animals during these programmes. Investigators are examining whether all the animals displayed during such events were legally sourced and possessed.
“What makes this case significant is the apparent overlap between public outreach activities and the alleged possession of exotic wildlife. We are trying to establish the source of the animals and whether any wildlife laws were violated,” a police officer said.
According to investigators, photographs found on electronic devices allegedly include species such as gibbons and servals, animals whose international trade is regulated under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
“Preliminary findings indicate the suspects have made frequent visits to countries such as Thailand and Malaysia, both major hubs in the global exotic pet trade. The case has also brought attention to concerns surrounding the transport of live animals through airports and commercial flights,” an officer said.
The police said Dr Raj Kamal has been identified as the arrested, while Hrithik R V of Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Girish Nag of Devanahalli are among those detained.
The Forest Department said searches are continuing at locations linked to individuals under investigation. Officials are also analysing digital evidence recovered during the searches.
The probe has expanded beyond potential wildlife offences as investigators said traces of ganja were also recovered during the operation.
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