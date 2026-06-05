Bengaluru exotic wildlife racket busted as ball pythons, turtles unearthed in apartment raid

According to investigators, photographs found on electronic devices allegedly include species such as gibbons and servals, animals whose international trade is regulated

The Forest Department in Bengaluru has busted a network suspected of being involved in possessing and moving exotic animals and arrested a doctor of a private hospital in connection with the case.

Officials raided a flat in Kumaraswamy Layout, detained six people, and allegedly recovered several exotic species, including ball pythons, lizards, and turtles, the police said.

Suitcases bearing airport baggage tags and other materials believed to be relevant to the suspected wildlife smuggling have been seized during the search at Adarsh Hill Apartments. Authorities are also looking into the travel histories of individuals connected to the case.

The case gathers significance because some of the accused were allegedly associated with the Instagram handle ‘Zoo2You’, which promoted wildlife awareness and educational programmes featuring live exotic animals at schools, colleges, apartment complexes, and public events.