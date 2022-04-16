Bengaluru: Ex-serviceman’s murder case cracked, mother’s male nurse, 4 others arrested

The Bengaluru Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 56-year-old ex-serviceman and arrested a male nurse, who was taking care of his mother, the nurse’s brother and three of his friends, said the police.

Jude Theddeus, a resident of Domlur Layout, was murdered on Wednesday using a blunt weapon. The caregiver was identified as Babu (24) while the others who were arrested are his brother Murali (26), friends Gajendra Nayak (26), Devendra (24) and Rajendra (26) from Andhra Pradesh.

Jude, who worked in the Indian Army, was a divorcee and lived with his mother. He had appointed Babu to take care of her. She passed away a few months ago. However, Babu often used to come to meet Jude and he was aware that the latter was well off and had a lot of valuables at home. Jude had also informed that he would purchase a flat and was waiting to receive Rs 40 lakh from one of his relatives.

Babu informed his brother Murali who hatched a plan to kill Jude and steal the valuables. On Wednesday, Babu and the other accused used a hammer to kill Jude and in order to trick the sniffer dogs, they sprinkled chili powder on Jude’s body, inside the house and other places, a police officer said.

After the murder, the accused allegedly disposed of Jude’s mobile phone and other items in a gutter near the crime spot before fleeing. The police, who had taken up the investigation, suspected Babu’s involvement. The neighbours also informed the police that they had seen Babu on Wednesday. Further probe led to the arrest of Babu and his associates. Halasur police said that the accused have been handed over to judicial custody.