Bengaluru entrepreneur alleges honeytrap by Instagram influencer, lodges complaint

The Bengaluru police have summoned the complainant’s wife to verify claims regarding the alleged circulation of private material. (Representative Image)

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur filed a complaint against an Instagram influencer, accusing her of honey-trapping and blackmailing him, at the Jayanagar police station last week.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on April 13, the complainant, Karthik Putha, 31, the owner of a permanent make-up clinic, claimed he contacted the accused, Sadhana Shetty, an Instagram influencer, in August 2024 after she approached him for promotional work. The two later met at a café and developed a relationship.

Meanwhile, the police said they summoned Shetty for questioning, wherein she admitted to being in a relationship with the complainant but denied recording any private content, as well as the allegations of extortion.