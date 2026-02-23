Rs 70 crore, 2 days: Bengaluru engineering student’s bank account used to launder money; friend who borrowed details absconding

A 19-year-old Bengaluru student’s bank account was allegedly used to route Rs 7 crore in cybercrime proceeds within two days. (Representative image)

A 19-year-old engineering student from North Bengaluru got an unexpected shock when bank officials arrived at his home last week, and told him that his account had been used to launder Rs 7 crore in just two days.

The student approached the North Cybercrime Police, who registered a First Information Report (FIR) on February 20. A 23-year-old suspect was arrested the next day for allegedly operating a mule account to launder criminal proceeds. However, the friend who approached the student is still on the run.

According to the police, the student had been approached in November last year by E Ayush, a friend he had known for about a year. Ayush claimed that his own bank account had been blocked due to insufficient funds, and asked to use the student’s account temporarily.