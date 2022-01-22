scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: Engineer robs bank after loss in stock market, arrested

The 28-year-old mechanical engineer robbed Rs 3.76 lakh cash and 1.80 kg gold ornaments from an SBI branch at Madiwala.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
January 22, 2022 4:42:29 pm
Based on the complaint registered by branch manager Harish N, the police formed a team and identified the accused with the help of CCTV visuals.

The Bengaluru police have arrested a 28-year-old mechanical engineer for allegedly robbing a bank after he had lost his savings in stock trading. The police have recovered Rs 85.38 lakh worth of gold ornaments and cash from the accused.

The accused is identified as Dhiraj S, a resident of Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru, who worked in a private company. On January 14 around 6 pm, Dhiraj barged into a State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Madiwala wearing a mask. He brandished a knife at the bank staff and robbed Rs 3.76 lakh cash and 1.80 kg gold ornaments.

DCP (south-east) division Srinath Mahadev Joshi on Saturday said the accused was nabbed on January 18 around 4.30 pm and is now in judicial custody.

“It was found that Dhiraj had lost a lot of money in stock trading and borrowed Rs 35 lakh from his friends. He had also taken a loan from a finance firm and used a credit card,” he added.

