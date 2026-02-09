‘I pleaded with him to return’: father seeks govt help after Karnataka man shot dead in Toronto mall parking

According to sources, Kumar worked with a private firm and was active in the Kannadiga community in Canada. (Express Photo)

Days after a 37-year-old engineer from Nelamangala near Bengaluru was reportedly shot dead in Toronto, Canada, his family sought the government’s help to bring his body back.

According to the Toronto police, officers responded to a shooting call at around 3.31 pm on Saturday, February 7, in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre, near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” the Toronto police said.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar.