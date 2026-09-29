60-year-old man out on morning walk killed in elephant attack in Bengaluru

A morning walk turned fatal for a 60-year-old man after he was attacked and killed by a wild elephant close to Mysore Road in West Bengaluru early Monday.

Nagaraju, a resident of Anchepalya near Mysore Road, was attacked around 5.30 am near Doddabele village. He was walking with his daughter, who was a short distance behind him when the incident occurred.

According to the police, Nagaraju had left home for his routine morning walk when the elephant appeared on the stretch. “There were other walkers who were on the same stretch, and when they saw the elephant, they ran away. Nagaraju did not get a chance to escape and was attacked by the elephant,” an officer said.