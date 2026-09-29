60-year-old man out on morning walk killed in elephant attack in Bengaluru

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A morning walk turned fatal for a 60-year-old man after he was attacked and killed by a wild elephant close to Mysore Road in West Bengaluru early Monday.
Nagaraju, a resident of Anchepalya near Mysore Road, was attacked around 5.30 am near Doddabele village. He was walking with his daughter, who was a short distance behind him when the incident occurred.
According to the police, Nagaraju had left home for his routine morning walk when the elephant appeared on the stretch. “There were other walkers who were on the same stretch, and when they saw the elephant, they ran away. Nagaraju did not get a chance to escape and was attacked by the elephant,” an officer said.
The police said he suffered multiple rib fractures in the attack.
The elephant left the area soon after the attack. Passers-by rushed Nagaraju to Raja Rajeshwari Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The police have registered a case and are awaiting the post-mortem report. Officials of the Kaggalipura forest range under the Bengaluru Urban Division have launched an operation to locate and capture the elephant. Forest officials suspect the animal may have strayed from the Bannerghatta Wildlife Sanctuary.
According to local residents, elephants were frequently sighted in the area until three or four years ago, but such sightings had become less common. Elephants are known to move between the Bannerghatta and B M Kaval forest areas, sometimes venturing towards the Vrishabhavathi River in search of water.
A resident said the area was once part of the BM Kaval forest and a known elephant habitat, but much of the forest has since been cleared for real estate development. “Historically, this was an elephant habitat which has been encroached upon by people,” the resident added.
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